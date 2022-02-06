Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,881 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.