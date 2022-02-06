Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,593 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of IONS opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

