Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 115.25 ($1.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.16. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £397.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

