Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 115.25 ($1.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.16. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £397.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.