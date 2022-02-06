GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 6,143,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,970. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

