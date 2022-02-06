Gran Tierra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 16,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 464% compared to the typical volume of 2,883 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

GTE opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $389.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

