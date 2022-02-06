Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

