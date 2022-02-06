Graphlinq Protocol One Day Volume Tops $385,928.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $385,928.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00109702 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

