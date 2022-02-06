Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 54% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 54% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00298056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002012 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

