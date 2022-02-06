GravityCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $14,679.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,031,265 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

