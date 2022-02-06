GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $89.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $89.55 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $61.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $421.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $421.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $484.87 million, with estimates ranging from $454.25 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

GRWG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 1,641,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $482.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $67.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

