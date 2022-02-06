GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 75.45%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

