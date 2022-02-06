GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Kaman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.58 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

