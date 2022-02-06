GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,217 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

PZZA stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

