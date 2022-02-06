GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Arch Resources worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,913,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

