GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 26,153 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 738,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 145,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 916,749 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of ENLC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.42%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

