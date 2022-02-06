Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.71. Guild shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

