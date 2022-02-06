Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.40 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.41 ($6.08) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

