Haywood Securities Boosts PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.00

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSH stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. PetroShale has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroShale will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

