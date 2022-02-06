Head-To-Head Contrast: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) versus PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and PCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 1.89 $8.00 million $0.76 25.90 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 3.67 $40.10 million $2.62 9.43

PCB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investar. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investar and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 PCB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.83%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Investar pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 7.44% 2.26% 0.21% PCB Bancorp 40.14% 16.55% 1.94%

Volatility & Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Investar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

