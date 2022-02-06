Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDDRF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

