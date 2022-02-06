Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.