Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00298909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002036 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

