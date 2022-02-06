Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.69 ($96.28).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €70.82 ($79.57) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.49 and its 200-day moving average is €78.32.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

