Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,693. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

