Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.84-$7.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.54.

HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average is $182.35. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

