Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.60

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $14.06. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 176,281 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HXGBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

