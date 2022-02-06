Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000. Outfront Media accounts for 2.6% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OUT opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

