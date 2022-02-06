HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $10,736,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $363,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $184.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $152.25 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

