Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 67,346 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Green Dot worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Green Dot by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

