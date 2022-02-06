Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 475,922 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 4.70% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFDR. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,792,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,305,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

