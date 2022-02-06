Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 53,309 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

