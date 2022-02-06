Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,097 shares of company stock worth $2,992,510. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.