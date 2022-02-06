Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.78. Humacyte shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,558 shares traded.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.