Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.93. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

