Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $445.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Humana's Medicaid business has been strongly contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Total revenues for 2022 are expected within $91.6-$93.2 billion. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. We believe, its financial resilience will continue to boost investors’ confidence. It reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, backed by membership growth and higher premiums. Solid contributions from its Retail and Healthcare Services units are major positives. However, its rising costs weigh on margins. Weak ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. The latest slashed Medicare outlook poses a threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

