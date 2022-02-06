Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN opened at $35.81 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

