Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 5.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.70. 368,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,712,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.