HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 396,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,383,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

