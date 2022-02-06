i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.05

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.41 ($0.23), with a volume of 12135573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.17. The stock has a market cap of £198.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

