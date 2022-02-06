iMe Lab Hits One Day Trading Volume of $734,880.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.56 million and $734,880.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.07 or 0.07202652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,576.48 or 1.00018044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006572 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

