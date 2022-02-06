Ink (INK) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $479,300.90 and $35,953.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.83 or 0.07143356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.99 or 0.99937966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052714 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006634 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

