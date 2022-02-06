Insider Buying: Anagenics Ltd (ASX:AN1) Insider Acquires A$10,600.00 in Stock

Anagenics Ltd (ASX:AN1) insider Maria Halasz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($7,517.73).
The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.
