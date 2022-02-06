Insider Buying: BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Insider Acquires £29,197.04 in Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,891 ($25.42) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($39,253.89).

BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,812 ($24.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £884.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,637.36 ($22.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,011.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,044.98.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

