Insider Buying: BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Insider Acquires £29,197.04 in Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,891 ($25.42) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($39,253.89).
BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,812 ($24.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £884.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,637.36 ($22.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,011.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,044.98.
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.