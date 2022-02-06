Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $28,160.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CPSI opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.