Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells $16,473.17 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO William T. Mannina sold 15,113 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $16,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.