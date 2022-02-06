Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INSP opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

