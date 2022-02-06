Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.32 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.40.

TSE:IFC opened at C$175.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.71. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

