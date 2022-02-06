Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.40.
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$175.13 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.71.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
