Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.40.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$175.13 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.71.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

