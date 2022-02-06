Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,741,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $129.76. 4,300,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.