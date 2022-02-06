International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.53. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 5,947 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.